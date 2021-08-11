Anurag Thakur to confer National Youth Awards 2017-18 and 2018-19

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur will confer the National Youth Awards 2017-18 and 2018-19 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on 12th August 2021. Commemorating the International Youth Day 2021, ten young winning entrepreneur teams of the agri-enterprise challenge S.O.L.V.E.D 2021 (Social Objectives-Led Volunteer Enterprise Development) will be felicitated by Minister of State Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Nisith Pramanik.

Total 22 National Youth awards will be given in individual and organisations categories. Total 14 awards will be given for NYA 2017-18, which includes 10 awards in the individual category and 4 awards in the Organization category. Total 8 awards will be given for NYA 2018-19 which includes 7 awards in the individual category and 1 award in the Organization category. The award comprises a medal, a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000/- to individual and a cash prize of Rs. 3,00,000/- to organization respectively.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Department of Youth Affairs confers the National Youth Awards (NYA) on individuals (aged between 15-29 years) and organizations for excellent work and contribution in different fields of development and social service such as health, promotion of human rights, active citizenship, community service etc.

The objective of the awards is to motivate young persons to achieve excellence in the field of national development and social service, to encourage young people to develop a sense of responsibility to the community and thus to improve their own personal potential as good citizens and to give recognition to the outstanding work done by voluntary organizations working with the youth for national development including social service.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with United Nations Volunteers and the United Nations Development Program had launched the S.O.L.V.E.D Challenge in December 2020 for youth from rural, suburban and urban India, to identify and nurture innovative, youth-led entrepreneurial solutions in the agri-food value chain. Over 850 youth applied from across India and after many rounds of contests and training, 10 winners emerged from a spread of states including Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Gujarat.

(With Inputs from PIB)