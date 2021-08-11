Left Menu

NCL collaborates with Madhya Pradesh for development of eco-mine tourism, eco-parks

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 18:46 IST
Coal India arm NCL on Wednesday said it has collaborated with Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board to promote and boost Singrauli eco-tourism circuit, giving thrust to mine tourism under sustainable development initiatives.

The collaboration will facilitate the development of eco-mine tourism and eco-parks which will also generate employment and business opportunities for the locals.

''Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) has collaborated with Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday..'' the company said in a statement.

Joining the ceremony, NCL CMD P K Sinha reaffirmed his commitment of sustainable development of the Singrauli region with uninterrupted coal supply to the nation.

He extended his full support to MP tourism for development of Singrauli eco-tourism circuit, which will be a major milestone in the upliftment of the far eastern district of the state.

This initiative will explore a new tourism circuit in Madhya Pradesh having beauty mining, wildlife, cultural heritage and adventure.

This will also foster mine tourism entailing the importance of Singrauli as 'Energy Capital of India'. NCL-IIT (BHU) Incubation Centre will facilitate research, gather information, design and operate the tour plans for incoming tourists.

The endeavours through this MoU are to bridge and sustain the cultural heritage of Singrauli region with commitment to energise the nation.

NCL operates with 10 highly mechanised opencast coal mines producing more than 115 million tonne of coal annually thereby contributing 10 per cent to the country’s energy.

The company plays a crucial role in the socio-economic lives of the people of Singrauli region.

Singrauli district has vast operation of coal mining, large scale thermal and hydro power plants which play a vital role in energising the economy of the country with rich flora, fauna and cultural heritage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

