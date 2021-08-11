Left Menu

German rail strike disrupts supply chains - Deutsche Bahn

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-08-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 18:57 IST
A strike by train drivers threatens to have a massive impact on industrial supply chains in Germany and across Europe, state rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Wednesday.

With around 190 freight trains standing idle, Deutsche Bahn said in a statement it had its work cut out to ensure that essential supplies reach power stations and major industrial centres.

The strike, which started late on Tuesday and is due to run until the early hours of Friday morning, has hit long-distance and suburban rail operations. Only around one train in four is running, a Deutsche Bahn spokesman said earlier.

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

