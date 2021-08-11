Will open shops to promote products made by women self-help groups: Chautala
Chautala inspected an exhibition of handicrafts by the SHGs.According to an official statement, he appreciated the Gurgaon self-help group, which launched its products in the market after registering with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said his government will make efforts to open two shops for women self-help groups in every secretariat to promote their products.
It is our endeavour to brand the products of these self-help groups (SHGs), he said. Of the two shops, one will be for food items and the other for general commodities, Chautala said addressing an event on Teej festival at Pinjore Gardens in Haryana. Chautala inspected an exhibition of handicrafts by the SHGs.
According to an official statement, he appreciated the Gurgaon self-help group, which launched its products in the market after registering with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. Congratulating the women on the occasion of Teej, Chautala emphasised the need to empower them.
He praised the products made by women in the exhibition. Women have showcased their talent in every field and with such self-help groups, rural areas are getting empowered, Chautala said.
He said the Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission has empowered 4.50 lakh women so far and assured of assistance for skilling the groups.
