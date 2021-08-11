Left Menu

Will open shops to promote products made by women self-help groups: Chautala

Chautala inspected an exhibition of handicrafts by the SHGs.According to an official statement, he appreciated the Gurgaon self-help group, which launched its products in the market after registering with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-08-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 19:53 IST
Will open shops to promote products made by women self-help groups: Chautala
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said his government will make efforts to open two shops for women self-help groups in every secretariat to promote their products.

It is our endeavour to brand the products of these self-help groups (SHGs), he said. Of the two shops, one will be for food items and the other for general commodities, Chautala said addressing an event on Teej festival at Pinjore Gardens in Haryana. Chautala inspected an exhibition of handicrafts by the SHGs.

According to an official statement, he appreciated the Gurgaon self-help group, which launched its products in the market after registering with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. Congratulating the women on the occasion of Teej, Chautala emphasised the need to empower them.

He praised the products made by women in the exhibition. Women have showcased their talent in every field and with such self-help groups, rural areas are getting empowered, Chautala said.

He said the Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission has empowered 4.50 lakh women so far and assured of assistance for skilling the groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021