DPCC seals nine units in Delhi's Libaspur for functioning without consent

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has sealed nine manufacturing units in Libaspur redevelopment area as they were found operating without ''valid consent''.

A special inspection drive was conducted by the DPCC, along with the sub-divisional magistrate, civil defense staff and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) officials, in the area on August 9.

''During the drive, a total 13 units were inspected, out of which nine units found operating without valid consent from the DPCC were sealed on the spot and electricity was also disconnected," an official statement said.

The inspection drive was conducted following several complaints regarding operation of industries in Libaspur industrial area without obtaining consent from the DPCC and operating illegally in non-conforming areas/redevelopment industrial areas.

Libaspur area was notified as redevelopment area in MPD-2021.

''As and when any unit operating without consent comes into the knowledge of DPCC, action is being taken as per provisions of environmental laws. In connection with the allegation of issuing/ renewal of consent without proper survey, it is submitted that DPCC is issuing consent as per policy of DPCC," the statement said.

