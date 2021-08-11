Left Menu

DPCC seals nine units in Delhi's Libaspur for functioning without consent

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 20:09 IST
DPCC seals nine units in Delhi's Libaspur for functioning without consent
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has sealed nine manufacturing units in Libaspur redevelopment area as they were found operating without ''valid consent''.

A special inspection drive was conducted by the DPCC, along with the sub-divisional magistrate, civil defense staff and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) officials, in the area on August 9.

''During the drive, a total 13 units were inspected, out of which nine units found operating without valid consent from the DPCC were sealed on the spot and electricity was also disconnected," an official statement said.

The inspection drive was conducted following several complaints regarding operation of industries in Libaspur industrial area without obtaining consent from the DPCC and operating illegally in non-conforming areas/redevelopment industrial areas.

Libaspur area was notified as redevelopment area in MPD-2021.

''As and when any unit operating without consent comes into the knowledge of DPCC, action is being taken as per provisions of environmental laws. In connection with the allegation of issuing/ renewal of consent without proper survey, it is submitted that DPCC is issuing consent as per policy of DPCC," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021