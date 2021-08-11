Left Menu

PGCIL board approves Rs 425 cr equity investment in EESL

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 20:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@pgcilindia)
State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) board has decided to infuse fresh equity up to Rs 425 crore in Energy Efficiency Services.

The Board of Directors of Power Grid has, in its 394th Meeting held on August 10, 2021, approved the proposal to infuse fresh equity up to Rs. 425 crore in Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a Joint Venture Company of Power Grid, NTPC, PFC and REC, a company statement said.

