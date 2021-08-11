A consignment of Mahua flowers from Chhattisgarh and processed Himalayan Goat meat from Uttarakhand were exported to France and the United Arab Emirates, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

The government's thrust on promoting agricultural and processed food products exports from the regions which were not earlier part of the country's export map is gradually bearing fruits, it said.

Advertisement

Mahua flowers exported to France were collected mostly by the tribal population from the forest of Korba, Kathghora, Surguja, Pasan, Pali, Churri in Chhattisgarh.

These flowers are used for making liquor, medicine, and syrup.

*************************************** National Public Procurement Conclave concludes : Com Min *The commerce ministry on Wednesday said the two-day National Public Procurement Conclave (NPPC), organised by Government e-Marketplace (GeM), concluded on August 10.

The conference featured an overview session on GeM which took participants through the platform's key features and functionalities, it said.

A range of panel discussions was organised ranging from the promotion of MSMEs (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) in public procurement to how fintech can enable access to credit for sellers and service providers doing business with the government.

''This year's conclave provided an excellent opportunity for government buyers, sellers, industry, and academia to interact with each other, and served as an online platform for sellers to showcase their products and services through the CII's HIVE Digital Platform,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)