Congress failed to honour poll promises: SAD

The Akali Dal on Wednesday slammed the Congress government in Punjab accusing it of not fulfilling any of the poll promises it made to the people.

In a statement here, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema asked the ruling party to tell who should be held responsible for its government's "failure" and demanded that it implement its election manifesto in totality before coming out with any further announcements.

"The entire Congress right from party president Sonia Gandhi to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is guilty of deceiving Punjabis with false promises. Now, the time has come for them to own up their sin instead of trying to come up with new ways to fool the people," he alleged.

Cheema targeted the CM for his last month's statement of fulfilling 93 per cent of the Congress' poll promises.

"Forget 93 per cent, even three per cent of the poll promises in the Congress' election manifesto have not been implemented," said Cheema.

Has the Amarinder Singh-led government waived farmer loans by instituting a complete waiver of Rs 90,000 crore, whether unemployment allowance of Rs 2,500 per month has been given to youth, whether each family in Punjab has been covered by the 'ghar ghar naukari' scheme as promised, asked Cheema.

"The time for excuses is over. The Congress party is at the fag end of its tenure and has nothing to show by way of any achievement or development work. Punjabis won't be fooled by empty promises again," he added.

Asserting that the SAD would not only expose the chief minister and his "anti-Punjab" party before the people, Cheema said the Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal would be undertaking a campaign tour of all constituencies of the state starting from this month.

"Sukhbir Singh Badal will tell the people how the chief minister even reneged on the oath taken in the name of the holy 'Gutka Sahib' and how the Congress party had betrayed farmers, youth, scheduled caste, poor and disadvantaged sections of society besides trade and industry," said Cheema.

Simultaneously, the SAD would present to the people its 13-point programme which includes a cut in diesel price by Rs 10 per litre for the agriculture sector, 400 units of free power for domestic consumers and Rs 10 lakh per annum health insurance for all families.

