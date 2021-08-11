Bengal bar owners urge govt to extend business time

An organisation of bar owners of West Bengal on Wednesday requested the state government to extend the timing of bars as lakhs of workers and artistes associated with the industry are facing immense hardship.

Currently, the government allows bars to remain open from 5 pm to 8 pm which is not conducive for doing business, West Bengal Hotel Bar and Restaurants Owners Association claimed.

Bars are forced to close just when customers begin to arrive, the Association said adding that it has made a representation to the state government for extending the timing.

A functionary of the Association, Achinta Bose, said that most bars in districts are not permitted to open. The situation of lakhs of workers and singers of bars is pathetic with virtually no income for sustenance, he said.

