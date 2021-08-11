Left Menu

Drawing competition held at Nehru Zoological Park on World Lion Day

A drawing competition was organized on the occasion of World Lion Day at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 11-08-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 23:09 IST
A drawing competition was organized on the occasion of World Lion Day at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad on Tuesday. There were 50 participants in this drawing competition.

"World Lion Day is celebrated today at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad. On this occasion drawing competition was conducted and about 50 participants participated in the competition. Speaking on the occasion Ms. V.V.L. Subhadra Devi, Curator Nehru Zoological Park, Hyd said that NZP, Hyd is at the forefront in creating awareness among the visitors about wildlife. Prizes were distributed to the best picture drawn," said a press note released by the park. World Lion Day is celebrated every year on August 10, with an aim to raise awareness about their declining population, and need for conservation. Lions are vulnerable species according to International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

