UK PM Boris Johnson poised to backtrack on mid-2030s gas boiler ban -FT

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to water down plans to ban the sale of new gas boilers in the UK from the mid-2030s over concerns from ministers and Conservative Party lawmakers about the cost to consumers of transitioning to net zero emissions, the Financial Times reported.

A final decision is not expected until the government publishes its long-awaited Heat and Buildings Strategy document, which is now expected this autumn, the newspaper said https://on.ft.com/3iCYzqG.

Minister were exploring "other low carbon alternatives" to heat pumps and a full ban on gas boilers by 2035 was unlikely, the report said.

