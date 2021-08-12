Left Menu

Residents of Sabalpur Diyara village migrate to Patna due to floods following heavy rains

Locals from Sabalpur Diyara village have been forced to migrate to Patna due to severe floods following the heavy rainfall.

Locals of Sabalpur Diyara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Locals from Sabalpur Diyara village have been forced to migrate to Patna due to severe floods following the heavy rainfall. On Wednesday while speaking to ANI, the migrants told that they have been brought via boat by the SDRF team from their village.

"We do not have any facilities provided by the government, our everything is gone, even our food grains and food for the animals are destroyed due to the flood," said a local. "We have been brought here, there are no medical facilities provided, no woods for putting fire or food ingredients to cook so we can eat, the government has not sent any help yet and it is getting difficult as people are being rescued," added by another local who has been there for past three days.

"Around 2,000 houses have submerged in Sabalpur Diyara due to flood, we have not got any help yet from the government other than been rescued from the flooded area," a local said. "We are living in broken buildings. We are facing a lot of problems. I lost most of my belongings. I'm unable to properly feed my children," said Soni Devi, one of the rescued locals.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited areas and 'ghats' around the Ganga river in the state and inspected the increasing water levels and gave instructions to the officials to make full preparations to tackle the floods which might originate due to the increasing water levels. (ANI)

