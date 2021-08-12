Left Menu

Tribal women make rakhis using bamboo in Gujarat's Dang ahead of Rakshabandhan

Ahead of Rakshabandhan, tribal women in the Dang district made Rakhis using bamboo.

ANI | Dang (Gujarat) | Updated: 12-08-2021 07:06 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 07:06 IST
Rakhis made of bamboo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of Rakshabandhan, tribal women in the Dang district made Rakhis using bamboo. On Wednesday while speaking to ANI, Antik Malik, a trainer said, "A year ago I have been together with 'SBI Youth for India Scholarship' and under Aga Khan, I have come here as a trainer in the Dang district."

"We are supplying the Rakhis to Pan-India, and we have made the rakhis based on the traditional style of the Kotwalia community so that their skills can be upgraded," he further said. "The prices vary from Rs 50 to 200, we make the rakhis in wholesale and then sell it the country," he added.

"I have been making these products for past two years, earlier they were bangles then we shifted to earings now rakhis, I am happy that I am getting a good salary and also I am happy with my work", said a worker. Rakshabandhan will be celebrated on August 22 this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

