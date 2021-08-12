Left Menu

5 dead, 2 injured after car crashes into container truck in UP's Basti

Five people died on the spot after their car crashed into a container truck on the National Highway (NH) 28 at the intersection of the villages Katya and Puraina in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Basti (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 12-08-2021 09:43 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 09:43 IST
Visual of the accident (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Five people died on the spot after their car crashed into a container truck on the National Highway (NH) 28 at the intersection of the villages Katya and Puraina in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh. According to Alok Prasad, Circle Officer (CO) Kalwari, the accident occurred on Wednesday morning as the car moving at a high speed crashed into the container truck.

"There were seven people in the car. Five died on the spot while the two, the driver and a little girl, are majorly injured. We rushed them to the hospital. The girl is safe but the driver's condition is quite serious," said CO Kalwari. The car, heading from Lucknow towards Basti, was completely damaged in the accident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

