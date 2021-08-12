Left Menu

Govt wants to bring 15 cr out-of-school children into education system, says Union Education Minister

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said that the Central government wants to bring 15 crore out-of-school children into the education system.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 12:13 IST
Govt wants to bring 15 cr out-of-school children into education system, says Union Education Minister
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said that the Central government wants to bring 15 crore out-of-school children into the education system. Pradhan said for the first time, the government has combined the education and skill departments, creating a new approach for good livelihoods.

He was speaking at CII's virtual special plenary session on 'Job Creation and Entrepreneurship'. "Today, 35 crore students are getting education in schools, but still, 15 crore children are out of the education system. We want to bring them into the education system," he said.

Further, the minister added, "For the first time, the Government has combined the education and skill departments, creating a new approach for good livelihoods." Pradhan said new education, skilling and entrepreneurial ecosystems are evolving as a result of India's digitisation efforts. "During the pandemic, creation of digital content at a large scale ensured continuity of education and skilling," he pointed out.

Lauding the National Education Policy (NEP), the minister said it will play a major role in bridging the gap between education and skills, reaping demographic dividend, creating a robust education ecosystem and eventually facilitating economic growth. ""As we celebrate Azaadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, we must work together to make our youth future-ready who will go on to play an important role in the making of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. I call upon the industry to contribute to this mission," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges; U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug and more

Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta varia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021