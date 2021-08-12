Left Menu

Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain receives grand welcome at Assam's Guwahati airport

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who won a bronze medal at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, received a grand welcome at Guwahati airport by the state government on Thursday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 12-08-2021 12:49 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 12:49 IST
Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain receives grand welcome at Assam's Guwahati airport
Bronze medalist Boxer Lovlina Borgohain received grand welcome at Guwahati airport on Thursday. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who won a bronze medal at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, received a grand welcome at Guwahati airport by the state government on Thursday. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was present at the airport to receive her.

Taking to Twitter, he said that the boxer has ignited a billion dreams with her success in Olympics. "With pride & glory, I welcomed our star Olympian medalist Lovlina Borgohain. She has ignited a billion dreams with her success in Olympics & set an example for budding sports talents in rural areas to aspire for achieving big at the world stage," Sarma tweeted.

Indian boxer Borgohain took the bronze medal after she lost the women's welterweight (64-69kg) semi-final bout to Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli in the Olympics. Busenaz Surmeneli defeated Borgohain by a unanimous decision of 5-0. All five judges gave decisions in the favour of Turkish boxer as she stamped her dominance. Earlier on Monday, Lovlina after arriving in India from Tokyo had stated that her next aim is to bag gold at Paris 2024. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges; U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug and more

Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta varia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021