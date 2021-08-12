Left Menu

FTSE 100 weighed down by energy stocks

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-08-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 12:54 IST
London's FTSE 100 eased on Thursday as weakness in heavyweight energy stocks outweighed optimism over a slew of strong corporate earnings reports. The blue-chip FTSE 100 edged 0.1% lower with oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell is the top drags.

Insurer Aviva rose 3.5% and was the top gainer on the FTSE 100 after it reported a 17% rise in first-half operating profit and said it would return at least 4 billion pounds ($5.55 billion) to shareholders. Britain's economy grew by a faster-than-expected 1.0% in June, boosted by the huge services sector, against a Reuters poll of economists that pointed to a monthly growth of 0.8%.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index was flat with Cineworld leading gains on its U.S. listing plans, countering losses in financials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

