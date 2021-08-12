Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets

Guar seed prices on Thursday rose by Rs 116 to Rs 4,706 per 10 quintals in futures trade after speculators increased their positions driven by a firm trend at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for August contracts increased by Rs 116, or 2.53 percent, to Rs 4,706 per 10 quintals with an open interest of 6,635 lots.

According to marketmen, the raising of bets by speculators tracking a firm trend in the spot market on thin supplies from growing belts mainly led to a rise in guar seed prices here.

