Arms, ammunition, drugs recovered during search operation in J-K's Kupwara
The security forces on Thursday recovered arms and ammunition along with drugs during a search operation in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kupwara Police, the search operation conducted jointly by security forces in Hajitra and Tadd villages near the Line of Control (LoC) led to the recovery of 15 grenades, 3 detonators, 5 pistols with ammunition and a packet of heroin.
"The recovery prevented the smuggling of war-like stores and narcotics," said the police. (ANI)
