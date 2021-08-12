Left Menu

Arms, ammunition, drugs recovered during search operation in J-K's Kupwara

The security forces on Thursday recovered arms and ammunition along with drugs during a search operation in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Kupwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-08-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 14:02 IST
Recoveries made by Kupwara police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

According to Kupwara Police, the search operation conducted jointly by security forces in Hajitra and Tadd villages near the Line of Control (LoC) led to the recovery of 15 grenades, 3 detonators, 5 pistols with ammunition and a packet of heroin.

"The recovery prevented the smuggling of war-like stores and narcotics," said the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

