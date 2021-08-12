Left Menu

Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation awarded to 152 Police personnel

This medal was constituted in 2018, with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognize such Excellence in Investigation by investigating officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 14:36 IST
   Among the personnel receiving these awards, 15 are from CBI, 11 each from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra Police, 10 from Uttar Pradesh, 9 are from Kerala and Rajasthan Police, 8 are from Tamil Nadu Police, 7 are from Bihar, 6 each are from Gujarat, Karnataka and Delhi Police and the remaining from the other States/UTs. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
The "Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation" for the year 2021 has been awarded to 152 Police personnel. This medal was constituted in 2018, with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognize such Excellence in Investigation by investigating officers.

Among the personnel receiving these awards, 15 are from CBI, 11 each from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra Police, 10 from Uttar Pradesh, 9 are from Kerala and Rajasthan Police, 8 are from Tamil Nadu Police, 7 are from Bihar, 6 each are from Gujarat, Karnataka and Delhi Police and the remaining from the other States/UTs. These include twenty-eight (28) women Police officials.

(With Inputs from PIB)

