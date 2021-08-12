Left Menu

President Kovind expresses condolences over Kinnaur tragedy

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the landslide incident in the Kinnaur district.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 14:54 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the landslide incident in the Kinnaur district. In a tweet, President Kovind told that he spoke with Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajesh Arlekar and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to know about the tragedy.

"I spoke with Himachal Pradesh Governor, Shri Rajendra Arlekar & Chief Minister Shri Jai Ram Thakur to know about the tragedy at Kinnaur. I expressed my concern about people's safety," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted. "I was told that all steps are being taken to bring the affected people to safety. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and I wish speedy recovery of the injured," it said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, rescue operations at Kinnaur have been halted for the last 2 hours due to shooting stones from uphill. "At present, the national highway is closed. Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus wreckage is seen spread over 100 meters of area in the middle of the rubble," said Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) spokesperson, Vivek Pandey on Kinnaur landslide incident.

A massive landslide had hit the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday in which a 30-seater HRTC bus, a truck, and four cars got trapped under the rubble. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

