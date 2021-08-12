Left Menu

Lebanon's Jumblatt backs ending of fuel subsidies
  • Lebanon

Leading Lebanese Druze politician Walid Jumblatt said on Thursday that subsidies must end after the central bank decided to effectively halt support for fuel imports.

"There is no escape from removing subsidies because the supply is going to Syria," he said in a televised news conference. "If we continue with subsidies, not one penny of the obligatory reserve will remain, and that will be the catastrophe," he said.

