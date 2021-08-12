Flower growers, vendors protest against ban on garland, bouquet

Flower growers and vendors on Thursday protested at the city's international flower auction market demanding the immediate withdrawal of the ban on the practice of giving garland, flower bouquets at government events.

They said it will put a burden on the state's floriculture farmers, recovering from the hardship due to coronavirus.

The Karnataka government on Tuesday had issued a circular banning the practice of giving garland, shawls, flower bouquets, fruit baskets and memorabilia at government events, following directions from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and had said Kannada books can be given instead.

T M Aravind, President of the South India Floriculture Association said the decision will affect the families of thousands of farmers engaged in flower cultivation in the state covering 7,500 hectares.

Noting that there was no scientific thinking behind this decision, he said, ''With this ban, the flower growers who are already suffering from hardship due to pandemics will be further affected. Farmers who have been affected by a lack of public meetings for a year may be driven to commit suicide. Crores of rupees were involved in floriculture.'' Representatives of state's florists and farmers' organizations involved in floriculture, participated in the protest, holding bouquets, garlands, and fruit baskets.

Srikanth Bollapalli, President of the Flower Council of India, said, floriculture is being carried out in GreenHouse on 7,500 hectares, besides flowers are also grown on many acres in the informal sector.

''There are about six people working on an acre and about 15 people on a hectare. Bengaluru is a major hub of the country's flower industry, with flowers exported from Bengaluru within the country and abroad,'' he said, as he termed the ban as ''inappropriate''.

