Left Menu

Amit Shah visits Andhra's Sri Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga, prays for progress, prosperity of country

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday visited Sri Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga in Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh and offered prayers for the progress and prosperity of the country.

ANI | Srisailam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 12-08-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 17:03 IST
Amit Shah visits Andhra's Sri Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga, prays for progress, prosperity of country
Visual of Union Minister Amit Shah, others at Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday visited Sri Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga in Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh and offered prayers for the progress and prosperity of the country. In a tweet in Hindi, Amit Shah said: "Had the privilege of visiting Sri Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga in Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh today. Prayed to Mahadev for the progress and prosperity of the country. Har Har Mahadev!"

The Union Minister was accompanied by his family during the visit. Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga is in Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple and is dedicated to both Lord Shiva and his consort Goddess Parvati. As per visuals, the temple priests gave the Union Home Minister and his family a traditional welcome with "Poorna Kumbham" , took him for darshan and gave blessings with vedic chants after darshan.

State endowments minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy, Srisailam MLA Silpa Chakrapani Reddy and others accompanied the Union Home Minister and his family. They handed over the sacred clothing of the Almighty, Prasadam and a momento to Amit Shah. After darshan, Amit Shah visited the ancient copper inscriptions recently found in a mutt related to the temple. After that, Shah planted a sapling near the temple premises. The Union Minister is expected to leave for the national capital today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021