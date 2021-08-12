Amit Shah visits Andhra's Sri Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga, prays for progress, prosperity of country

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday visited Sri Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga in Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh and offered prayers for the progress and prosperity of the country. In a tweet in Hindi, Amit Shah said: "Had the privilege of visiting Sri Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga in Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh today. Prayed to Mahadev for the progress and prosperity of the country. Har Har Mahadev!"

The Union Minister was accompanied by his family during the visit. Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga is in Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple and is dedicated to both Lord Shiva and his consort Goddess Parvati. As per visuals, the temple priests gave the Union Home Minister and his family a traditional welcome with "Poorna Kumbham" , took him for darshan and gave blessings with vedic chants after darshan.

State endowments minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy, Srisailam MLA Silpa Chakrapani Reddy and others accompanied the Union Home Minister and his family. They handed over the sacred clothing of the Almighty, Prasadam and a momento to Amit Shah. After darshan, Amit Shah visited the ancient copper inscriptions recently found in a mutt related to the temple. After that, Shah planted a sapling near the temple premises. The Union Minister is expected to leave for the national capital today. (ANI)

