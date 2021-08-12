Left Menu

Lebanese fuel prices issued on Wednesday still apply, oil authority says

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 12-08-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 17:03 IST
Lebanese fuel prices issued on Wednesday still apply, oil authority says
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Fuel prices in Lebanon that were issued on Wednesday still apply and are binding on companies and gas stations, the oil directorate said on Thursday, after the central bank decided to end fuel subsidies.

In a statement, the directorate said fuel prices being circulated by media were not accurate and were based on assumptions.

Also Read: Lebanon parliament ready to lift immunity for Beirut blast probe

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021