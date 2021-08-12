Lebanese fuel prices issued on Wednesday still apply, oil authority says

Fuel prices in Lebanon that were issued on Wednesday still apply and are binding on companies and gas stations, the oil directorate said on Thursday, after the central bank decided to end fuel subsidies.

In a statement, the directorate said fuel prices being circulated by media were not accurate and were based on assumptions.

