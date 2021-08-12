Public participation, local knowledge necessary for addressing human-elephant conflict: Env minister

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav Thursday said public participation and local knowledge are necessary tools for elephant conservation and addressing man-animal conflicts. ''We need to identify areas where man-animal conflicts exist. We will have to visit local areas while framing a policy to address these issues,'' the minister said at an event where he released the all-India synchronized methodology for elephant and tiger population estimation.

This is the first time the environment ministry has converged elephant and tiger population estimation. The minister said that after the issue of lion conservation came up, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had camped in Gir for six-seven days as the then chief minister of Gujarat.

Advertisement

''If the Asiatic lion is safe anywhere, it's in Gir (Gujarat) and the credit goes to Prime Minister Modi because he worked on the ground,'' he said. Animal conservation cannot happen without being on the ground as only technology cannot do it, the minister said, stressing the need for involving local and indigenous people in elephant conservation.

A bottom-up approach, which will also help in minimizing human-elephant conflict, is the way forward, he said. Asian elephants are listed as ''endangered'' on the IUCN Red List of threatened species. This has been done as most of the range states, except India, have lost their viable elephant populations due to loss of habitats and poaching, etc. The current population estimates indicate that there are about 50,000 -60,000 Asian elephants in the world. More than 60 percent of them are in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)