Left Menu

IndiGo launches flight service from Bareilly to Mumbai

Budget airline IndiGo on Wednesday launched its first flight from Bareilly to Mumbai.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 17:52 IST
IndiGo launches flight service from Bareilly to Mumbai
Photo/Press Information Bureau. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Budget airline IndiGo on Wednesday launched its first flight from Bareilly to Mumbai. It was flagged off by Union Minister of Civil Aviation (MoCA) Jyotiraditya Scindia, MoS for Civil Aviation General (Retd) VK Singh, IndiGo Co-founder Rahul Bhatia and BJP MP from Bareilly Santosh Gangwar, said a press statement.

IndiGo is the first private airline to operate flight service to Bareilly. The Bareilly airport has been upgraded for commercial flight operations under the Regional Connectivity Scheme - Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (RCS-UDAN). On March 8, it became the 56th airport to commence operations under the UDAN scheme, with an all-women crew flight on the Delhi-Bareilly route. Now, Mumbai is the second city connected with Bareilly with direct flights and direct connectivity of the city to Bangalore will be third city, read the press release.

During the inaugural ceremony, Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "Now, Bareilly, which is the land of revolution, will be connecting with the financial capital of India, Mumbai. After two days, IndiGo will start flights from Bareilly to Bengaluru in the southern part of the country." IndiGo will operate flight services from Bareilly to Mumbai four days a week while from August 14, it will operate flight to Bengaluru three days a week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021