Left Menu

Guj: Cocaine worth Rs 20 cr found hidden in protein packets recovered at airport from South African man

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Thursday apprehended a South African national and recovered from him cocaine worth Rs 20 crore at the Ahmedabad international airport, an official said.The drug was found concealed inside protein supplement packets, he said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-08-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 17:59 IST
Guj: Cocaine worth Rs 20 cr found hidden in protein packets recovered at airport from South African man
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday apprehended a South African national and recovered from him cocaine worth Rs 20 crore at the Ahmedabad international airport, an official said.

The drug was found concealed inside protein supplement packets, he said. The accused, Derick Pillay (38), was nabbed on his arrival at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport here from Doha, said S K Mishra, zonal director of the NCB's Ahmedabad unit.

''He had boarded the flight from Johannesburg on August 11. Our teams worked with the immigration bureau and intercepted the suspect on his arrival here. We recovered 4.2 kg of cocaine from his possession. The contraband was neatly concealed inside packets of a protein supplement to dodge the authorities,'' Mishra said.

Sources said that the seized cocaine is worth Rs 20 crore as per the current rates in the international market.

''The NCB is keeping a watch on international drug traffickers, as we have received information about drug trafficking through airports. Pillay had been on our radar for some time and the Delhi NCB unit had issued a look out circular against him,'' Mishra said, adding that further probe is underway.

In a release, the NCB zonal unit claimed that the seizure of 4.2 kg of cocaine ''is among the largest seizure of cocaine from the SVP International Airport in many years''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021