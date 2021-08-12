Left Menu

Haryana: CM Khattar inaugurates 40 new soil testing labs

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-08-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 20:27 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday inaugurated 40 new soil testing laboratories set up at the block level in the state.

The soil testing labs have been set up under the state government's 'Har Khet Swasth Khet' initiative.

In the first phase, soil testing of 25 lakh acres of land will be done this year through these laboratories. Haryana Agriculture Minister J P Dalal and Chairman, Marketing Board, Nayanpal Rawat were also present on the occasion, which Khattar addressed virtually.

Union Minister of State Krishan Pal Gurjar, State Ministers, MPs and MLAs joined the programme through video conferencing, an official statement.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government is leaving no stone unturned to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of doubling the income of farmers.

For this, soil testing laboratories have been set up in the state so that the farmers can be made aware about which crop should be sown based on the soil health, he added.

The chief minister said soil testing of the entire 75 lakh acres of agricultural land in Haryana will be done in the next three years.

Haryana has made a significant contribution to the national foodgrains pool, Khattar said.

During the green revolution period, the farmers of Haryana fulfilled the shortage of foodgrains in the country by producing the grains in abundance, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Dalal said the Haryana government has planned to lay a network of soil testing laboratories in the state. Under this, 40 new laboratories were inaugurated on Thursday. Now farmers will get the facility of getting the soil of their fields tested near their homes, he added.

