India's installed renewable energy capacity crosses 100 GW; Singh says 'landmark day'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 20:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's total installed renewable energy generation capacity crossed 100 GW mark on Thursday and the country is fourth in the world in terms of installed renewable energy capacity.

The country has set an ambitious target to have 175 GW or 1,75,000 MW of renewable energy capacity by 2022.

''The total installed renewable energy capacity in India, excluding large hydro, has crossed the mile-stone of 100 GW. Today, India stands at 4th position in the world in terms of installed RE capacity, 5th in solar and 4th in wind in terms of installed capacity,'' an official release said.

While 100 GW has been installed, 50 GW is under installation and 27 GW is under tendering. If large hydro is included the installed renewable energy capacity increases to 146 GW, the release said.

''Another landmark day in the history of the Indian Power Sector. Our installed Renewable Energy capacity (excluding large Hydro) has crossed 1,00,000 Megawatts,'' Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh said in a tweet.

Besides, the country aims to have 450 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

