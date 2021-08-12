Russian investigators conduct search at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium

Russian investigators are conducting searches at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) after Saturday's oil spill near the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, the regional branch of the investigative committee said in a statement on Thursday.

CPC did not immediately reply to a Reuters' request for comment.

CPC is owned by a consortium including Russia's Transneft with a 24% stake, KazMunayGas with 19%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company with 15% and LUKARCO B.V. with 12.5% and a number of other companies with smaller stakes.

