Lebanese government says subsidies must continue
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 12-08-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 21:35 IST
The Lebanese government said on Thursday that subsidies must continue and be rationalised only when prepaid cards for the poor are rolled out, after the central bank announced that it would end subsidies for fuel.
In a statement after a cabinet meeting, the government also said there should be no change in prices of refined petroleum products.
