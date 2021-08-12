Left Menu

2 security personnel, 2 civilians injured as LeT terrorists open fire in J-K's Kulgam

Two security personnel and two civilians were injured in firing by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said on Thursday.

ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-08-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 21:44 IST
2 security personnel, 2 civilians injured as LeT terrorists open fire in J-K's Kulgam
IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two security personnel and two civilians were injured in firing by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said on Thursday. "Two terrorists of LeT are still trapped. Exchange of fire is underway. Two security personnel and two civilians are injured in the firing by terrorists," Kumar said.

According to IGP, terrorists fired upon a BSF convoy in Kulgam earlier in the day. "Senior officers of police, CRPF and Army are present at the spot," the IGP had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021