Left Menu

Kerala: Power generation affected at Moolamattom

PTI | Idukki | Updated: 12-08-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 22:04 IST
Kerala: Power generation affected at Moolamattom
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Power generation in six generators in the Moolamattom power house of the Idukki hydroelectric project was affected around 7.30 pm on Thursday due to a technical problem which occurred in their control system, state power department officials said.

Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty said efforts were on to resume power generation at Moolamattom at the earliest.

There is a reduction in 300 MW electricity due to the complaint, officials said.

State Load Dispatch Centre has taken arrangements to buy electricity from other states to deal with the shortage in power supply, they said.

There will be load shedding in various parts of the state till the technical problems are sorted out, officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021