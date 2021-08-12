Left Menu

Delhi teen arrested for stabbing to death man over use of open gym

Dehi police has arrested a teenage boy for allegedly stabbing a man to death during a scuffle that broke out between them over the use of an open gym in Delhi's Sultanpuri.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 22:25 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Dehi police has arrested a teenage boy for allegedly stabbing a man to death during a scuffle that broke out between them over the use of an open gym in Delhi's Sultanpuri. The accused identified as Sahil a.k.a Gullu (18), a resident of Sultanpuri and his brother Akash had stabbed the deceased, Sanjay on August 10 over a quarrel on the use of exercise machines at the open air gym, Delhi Police said on Thursday.

Sanjay who was stabbed by Akash during the scuffle was taken to Namokar Nursing Home situated nearby from where he was referred to the SGM hospital for treatement. Sanjay was, however, declared brought dead on arrival at the hospital. On receiving the information about the murder from an eyewitness, a case was registered at Sultanpuri Police Station and a search operation to nab the accused began, police said.

Efforts are underway to arrest Akash, the co-accused in the case, police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

