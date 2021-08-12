Left Menu

Pushkar Singh Dhami felicitates hockey player Vandana Katariya

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday felicitated hockey player Vandana Katariya, following the women team's feat in Tokyo Olympics.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 12-08-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 23:07 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday felicitated hockey player Vandana Katariya, following the women team's feat in Tokyo Olympics. He handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakhs to her and awarded her with the Tilu Rauteli Award.

She has also been made the brand ambassador of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'. Katariya was welcomed with a thunderous applause as she arrived in her hometown of Dehradun on Wednesday morning.

The Indian women's hockey team moved up to the 8th position according to the latest FIH world rankings. The Indian eves, who faced three losses in the initial matches, went on to pull off arguably the biggest upset as they beat World No.3 Australian side in what was their first-ever quarter-final of the Olympics. During the Olympics, the team pulled off a major upset as it defeated Australia 1-0 in the quarterfinals. (ANI)

