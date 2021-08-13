Left Menu

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav': Army organises painting competition for children from remote villages in J-K

Ahead of Independence Day, a painting competition was organized by the Indian Army based on the theme as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' on Thursday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-08-2021 01:56 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 01:56 IST
The painting competition in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of Independence Day, a painting competition was organized by the Indian Army based on the theme as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' on Thursday. More than 75 children of various age groups, from nearby villages of Thalli and T Suntwari, of Macchal area, participated in the competition.

"The enthusiasm, creativity and patriotism of the children added to the charm of the event. The children were gifted stationery kits, to further encourage them, in pursuing their studies and taking painting as a hobby and provide them avenues to develop and express their creativity. The painting competition was the beginning of a series of events planned to make the 75th Independence Day an event to remember," he further stated. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will formally launch various events virtually from New Delhi on Friday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

For instilling a sense of pride and confidence among citizens that the Indian Army is committed to protecting the country in all types of terrain and climate, the teams of the Army will scale 75 mountain passes to mark this momentous occasion. The passes include Saserla Pass in the Ladakh region, Stakpochan Pass in the Kargil region, Satopanth, Harshil, Uttarakhand, Phim Karnla, Sikkim and Point 4493, Tawang region of Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

