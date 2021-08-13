Left Menu

Tourism sector in Goa continues to suffer due to COVID-19 pandemic

Travel and Tourism sector in Goa continues to suffer as the state sees low footfall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 13-08-2021 03:18 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 03:18 IST
Panaji, Goa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Travel and Tourism sector in Goa continues to suffer as the state sees low footfall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, while speaking to the reporters, Goa Minister Michael Lobo said that "Tourists are visiting Goa with RT-PCR negative certificates. We welcome them but they've to wear masks and follow COVID-19 protocols. We've to be careful and understand that it's a pandemic. Resorts have reopened but getting very few customers."

"The whole country is suffering from covid-19, we need to have patience, we are welcoming tourists to Goa with RT-PCR negative report or both doses of vaccination certificate and antigen test when they come to the state," he further stated. After the low footfall of tourists, many businesses in the tourism sector has seen losses over the past year, "We have had no business in the last one year. I have 50 vehicles and booking is very low. We are surviving on loans from friends. Government should give us some subsidy." said Javed Khan, owner of Diana tours and travels.

"Business is low, people are struggling. The business will re-start once tourists come. People are scared and hesitant to come," Prem Kumar, a restaurant manager said while speaking to ANI. Earlier, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on June 28, this year, welcomed the decision of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to provide a financial package to revive the tourism sector which has been hit hard due to COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

