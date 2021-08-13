Left Menu

Jharkhand CM Soren requests Civil Aviation Minister Scindia to name Deoghar Airport as Baba Baidyanath Airport

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has requested Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia for naming Deoghar Airport here as "Baba Baidyanath" Airport.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 03:51 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 03:51 IST
Jharkhand CM Soren requests Civil Aviation Minister Scindia to name Deoghar Airport as Baba Baidyanath Airport
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has requested Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia for naming Deoghar Airport here as "Baba Baidyanath" Airport. A letter by Soren to Scindia on Wednesday states that the government of Jharkhand recognized the development of religious tourism in the state as millions of tourists visit Deoghar every year to pay offerings to Baba Baidyanath.

The Chief Minister also stated that out of the total cost of around Rs 850 crores, the state has contributed more than Rs 600 crores including the cost of providing land towards this airport project "I am writing this letter to put forward the public demand of the people of Deoghar, Jharkhand for naming the airport at Deoghar, Baba Baidyanath Airport. The city of Deoghar is identified as Baba Baidyanath Dham, and the people of the region strongly feel that the airport must operate under the aegis of Baba Baidyanath, said the letter.

"The Deoghar Airport being built for the benefit of the millions of tourists who visit Deoghar every year to pay offerings to Baba Baidyanath is important to the development of religious tourism in the state. The Government of Jharkhand recognized this and out of the total cost of around Rs 850 crores, we have contributed more than Rs 600 crores including the cost of providing land towards this Project," said the letter. "I request you to consider the proposal in right earnest, and respecting the views of our people, please name the airport 'Baba Baidyanath Airport," further said the letter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021