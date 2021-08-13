Left Menu

Rs 500 Cr MoU signed for API unit in Himachal Pradesh

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the State Government and Concord Biotech Limited in presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday, for setting up of Rs 500 crores Application programming interface (API) based fermentation manufacturing plant in Una district.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 13-08-2021 03:59 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 03:59 IST
Rs 500 Cr MoU signed for API unit in Himachal Pradesh
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Director Industries, Rakesh Kumar Prajapati (Press Release Photo). Image Credit: ANI
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the State Government and Concord Biotech Limited in presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday, for setting up of Rs 500 crores Application programming interface (API) based fermentation manufacturing plant in Una district. Director Industries, Rakesh Kumar Prajapati signed the MoU on behalf of the State Government while Chairman and Managing Director of Concord Biotech Limited. Sudhir Vaid signed the MoU on behalf of the Company.

"The project will be set up with a total investment of Rs 500 crores over three phases in and around upcoming API Park in Una district and will provide employment to 1,000 people. This project will have an export potential of around 60-65 per cent. The unit will be operational in two years and provide impetus to the socio-economic growth in the region. The government has committed full support to the company for obtaining necessary permissions and approvals," stated the state government. As per the statement, Concord Biotech is India's leading integrated biotechnology company manufacturing high-quality fermentation-based niche bio-pharma APIs focused on immunosuppressant, oncology, anti-infective (antibacterial and antifungal), enzymes etc. It is one of the largest suppliers of immunosuppressant APIs in the world and the only Indian company offering over 20 Fermentation based API and is also having substantial exports.

Industry Minister Bikram Singh and ACS Industries and Power, R.D. Dhiman, Additional Director Industries Tilak Raj Sharma, Joint Director Industries Naresh Sharma and other senior officers were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

