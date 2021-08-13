Left Menu

Four labourers fall into chimney at cement factory in Gujarat; one rescued safely

A labourer was safely rescued from the chimney of a cement factory in Ranavav, Porbandar with the help of the Indian Coast Guard on Thursday.

Rescued Labourer in Ranavav cement factory (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A labourer was safely rescued from the chimney of a cement factory in Ranavav, Porbandar with the help of the Indian Coast Guard on Thursday. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had also deployed two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams at the cement factory after speaking with Porbandar District Magistrate (DM).

At least four labourers fell into a chimney while working inside it, at a cement factory in Ranavav, Porbandar on Thursday evening. Following the incident, officials reached the spot. The help was sought from the Fire Brigade team. Ambulances and Health Department rushed also to the spot. An Indian Coast Guard helicopter was also deployed to search for workers.

"In a telephonic conversation with the Collector of Porbandar regarding the incident at the cement factory in Porbandar district, instructions have been given for immediate help to get relief and proper treatment," said Rupani in a tweet. (ANI)

