Bihar shelter home girl alleges sexual assault
A teenager living in a shelter home in Bihar's Bodh Gaya made allegations of sexual assault against the staff.
A girl living in a shelter home in Bihar's Bodh Gaya made allegations of sexual assault against the staff.
"District Magistrate has ordered a probe in this matter. The report is to be presented in 48 hours. The possibility of the incident is unlikely. There is 24X7 police and CCTV surveillance. But the matter will be probed properly," said Divesh Kumar Sharma, Assistant Director, District Child Protection Unit of the shelter home.
"The girl is originally from Nawada but was living in a shelter home in Bodh Gaya. An inquiry is underway. The truth will be out soon," added Sharma. (ANI)
