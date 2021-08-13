Left Menu

Bihar shelter home girl alleges sexual assault

A teenager living in a shelter home in Bihar's Bodh Gaya made allegations of sexual assault against the staff.

ANI | Gaya (Bihar) | Updated: 13-08-2021 06:25 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 06:25 IST
Visuals of District Child Protection Unit of the shelter home in Gaya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
"District Magistrate has ordered a probe in this matter. The report is to be presented in 48 hours. The possibility of the incident is unlikely. There is 24X7 police and CCTV surveillance. But the matter will be probed properly," said Divesh Kumar Sharma, Assistant Director, District Child Protection Unit of the shelter home.

"The girl is originally from Nawada but was living in a shelter home in Bodh Gaya. An inquiry is underway. The truth will be out soon," added Sharma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

