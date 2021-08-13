Left Menu

All kinds of celebrations during Onam should be kept minimum in view of COVID: Kerala police

Kerala police chief Anil Kant evaluated the security arrangements to be made in view of Onam celebrations and gave instructions to senior police officers and district police chiefs via video conference on Thursday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 13-08-2021 06:37 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 06:37 IST
All kinds of celebrations during Onam should be kept minimum in view of COVID: Kerala police
Represenattive Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala police chief Anil Kant evaluated the security arrangements to be made in view of Onam celebrations and gave instructions to senior police officers and district police chiefs via video conference on Thursday. "In the context of COVID-19, all kinds of celebrations during Onam should be kept to a minimum," said Police chief Anil Kant in the meeting.

"Onam feast and other celebrations should be done inside the houses. Those who visit beaches and tourist points must ensure that they comply with all COVID-19 regulations," he further stated. The State Police chief also directed to tighten the night patrol during the Onam period.

"Police should be vigilant against thieves. Special patrols will be set up in the areas where the guest workers are staying. Pink police patrolling on bicycles and bikes in public places will be further expanded," he added. The state police chief had also directed to further diversify the activities of Janamaithri beat and women's police cells.

Onam is a harvest festival celebrated by Malayalees. The date is based on the Panchangam which falls on the 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam in the month Chingam of Malayalam calendar, which in the Gregorian calendar falls between August-September. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021