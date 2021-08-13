Left Menu

West Bengal: Army official dies after auto gets struck by landslide in Siliguri

An Army official succumbed to his injuries in Siliguri on Thursday after a landslide struck an auto-rickshaw near Sevoke Kali Bari on National Highway (NH-31), informed Purnambalam S, District Magistrate, Darjeeling.

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-08-2021 07:22 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 07:22 IST
Visual of the auto struck by a landslide in Siliguri (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The army person who was in the auto rikshaw got seriously injured and was admitted to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital(NBMCH), however, he lost his life after succumbing to his injuries, further confirmed by the District Magistrate.

The auto driver was also injured in the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

