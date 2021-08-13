Left Menu

J-K LG Manoj Sinha launches 'PROOF' app to monitor timely completion of projects

In a bid to bring more transparency and accountability in the governance system, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday launched PROOF 'Photographic Record of On-site Facility' app.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-08-2021 08:52 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 08:52 IST
In a bid to bring more transparency and accountability in the governance system, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday launched PROOF 'Photographic Record of On-site Facility' app. It will help in uploading geo-tagged photographs while preferring bills in the concerned treasuries against the budget allotted through the BEAMS application.

The app will help in monitoring and timely completion of projects. Details of all projects with complete geo-tagged photographs shall now be available for the public through EMPOWERMENT portal.

Taking to Twitter, the Office of Lt. Governor said that no bills shall be entertained in the treasury unless photographs of projects are uploaded. "Today launched PROOF 'Photographic Record Of On-site Facility' app. Bringing more transparency & accountability in the system, the details of all the projects with complete geo-tagged photographs shall now be available for public through the EMPOWERMENT portal," it tweeted.

"Henceforth, no bills shall be entertained in the treasury unless photographs of projects are uploaded. This new initiative will have a larger impact on monitoring & timely completion of projects," it said in another tweet. (ANI)

