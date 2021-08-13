Left Menu

Flights from Bareilly to Delhi to operate for 7 days starting August 26, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Flights from Bareilly to Delhi will operate for seven days from August 26, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 09:23 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 09:23 IST
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Flights from Bareilly to Delhi will operate for seven days from August 26, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. The minister's remarks came while he was virtually flagging off IndiGo's first service from Bareilly to Mumbai. He said that the flights will also operate to Mumbai for four days, and Bengaluru for three days starting.

"From August 26, flights from Bareilly will operate to Delhi for seven days, Mumbai for four days and Bengaluru for three days. These flights will connect the nation with not only Bareilly but other areas like Nainital, Kumaon, Ranikhet," said the Union Minister. IndiGo launched its first flight from Bareilly to Mumbai on Thursday. It was flagged off by Jyotiraditya Scindia, MoS for Civil Aviation General (Retd) VK Singh, IndiGo Co-founder Rahul Bhatia and BJP MP Santosh Gangwar in a virtual ceremony.

IndiGo is the first private airline to operate flight service to Bareilly. The Bareilly airport has been upgraded for commercial flight operations under the Regional Connectivity Scheme - Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (RCS-UDAN). The airline will operate flight services from Bareilly to Mumbai four days a week while from August 14, it will operate flights to Bengaluru three days a week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

