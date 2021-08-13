Left Menu

Vadodara school collects 30,000 rakhis for soldiers deployed in border areas

Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, a school in Vadodara district has prepared 30,000 rakhis to be sent to soldiers deployed in border areas.

ANI | Vadodara (Gujarat) | Updated: 13-08-2021 09:41 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 09:41 IST
Students in the Vadodara School with rakhis. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, a school in Vadodara district has prepared 30,000 rakhis to be sent to soldiers deployed in border areas. On Thursday, while speaking to ANI, Sanjay Bachhav, Vadodara school principal said, "We will send the rakhis to Kargil, Siachen, Galwan and China border at Arunachal Pradesh as a token of gratitude and respect for the soldiers."

"We alsio received rakhis from faraway countries like the US, Australia and Canada. The students send messages handwritten on postcards accompanying the rakhis," he further added. Himali Patel, a student, said, "Every year we collect the rakhis and offer our prayers before sending them to the soldiers. We pray for their security and prosperity. The rakhi boosts the morale of the soldiers posted on the borders."

Raksha Bandhan is observed on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shraavana, which typically falls in August. The expression "Raksha Bandhan," Sanskrit, literally, "the bond of protection, obligation, or care," is now principally applied to this ritual. (ANI)

