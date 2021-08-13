Left Menu

Kulgam encounter: Major tragedy averted before Independence Day, says IGP Kashmir

ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-08-2021 10:15 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 10:15 IST
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
A major tragedy has been averted before Independence Day, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on Friday after one Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam. "Kulgam Encounter Update: Operation is over now. A major tragedy has been averted before Independence Day. NHW will open for traffic shortly," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police quoting the IGP Kashmir.

On Thursday, two security personnel and two civilians were injured in firing by LeT terrorists during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam. According to IGP, terrorists open fire upon a BSF convoy in Kulgam earlier in the day.

"Senior officers of police, CRPF and Army are present at the spot when the terrorists opened fire," the IGP had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

