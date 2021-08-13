4-yr-old killed, 7 injured in grenade attack on BJP leader's residence in J-K's Rajouri

A 4-year-old child was killed and seven others injured in a grenade attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mandal President Jasbir Singh's residence at Khandli Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday night. The deceased is a nephew of the BJP leader and injured people are his family members.

"A child has died and seven others have been injured in the grenade attack. The incident took place around 9 pm on Thursday. The house is on the roadside. An FIR has been registered by the police," Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Shavan said. "We are investigating the reason for the attack," he added.

Advertisement

The Deputy Commissioner said no terror organization has claimed the attack and the investigation is underway. Tirath Singh, uncle of Jasbir Singh said, "Some family members were sitting outside to eat food. The lights went out around 9 pm that is when the grenade attack took place, and the power resumed a minute afterward. The four-year-old child died on the spot as he had a deep wound. Jasbir's mother was also injured."

He also alleged that some people had threatened to kill him and had visited the house. "We had informed the police about the threat. Security was deployed but was later taken back," said his uncle. "It was a planned attack. Our movement was monitored," said Ramesh Singh, father of Jasbir Singh, who was also injured.

Jasbir's brother Balbir Singh said, "It was our routine to sit outside in the verandah. The family was casually sitting. Father was eating food. Mother was also here."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)