Haryana: Swords, sticks recovered from farmers protesting in Ambala, case registered

Swords and sticks have been recovered from farmers protesting in Haryana's Ambala district on Friday, the police said.

ANI | Ambala (Haryana) | Updated: 13-08-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 12:25 IST
Visuals of farmers protesting in Ambala. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Swords and sticks have been recovered from farmers protesting in Haryana's Ambala district on Friday, the police said. They were protesting over the arrest of farmers who were allegedly involved in pelting stones at the car of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ram Kumar said that farmers recovered swords and sticks from their cars which they were planning to use in case things didn't go their way. "Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij was visiting a party worker last night when the farmers began pelting stones at his car and broke the windshield. Those involved were arrested, and a case was registered against them," he said.

"Following the arrest, farmers started protesting at the GP road and blocked it. Around 40-50 farmers have been detained from there today, and a separate case has been registered. We have recovered swords and sticks from their cars which they were planning to use in case things didn't go their way. We will ensure proper action under relevant sections against those involved," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

